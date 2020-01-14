SANFORD — Deering connected on 7 of 8 free throws in overtime and held on for a 53-51 Class A boys’ basketball win over Sanford.

Askar Houssein scored 22 points as the Rams improved to 9-2. Maxwell Morrione finished with 16 points and Darryl Germain added seven.

Leyton Bickford led the Spartans (4-7) with 20 points. John Garnsey had 11, and Connor Curcio added 10.

LAKE REGION 40, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 38: Isaac Holland grabbed an offensive rebound and scored a putback layup as time expired to give the Lakers (5-5) a win over the Raiders (4-6) in Naples.

Evan Willey led the Lakers with 14 points, while Noah Duprey and Liam Grass added six points apiece.

Bobby Hallam led the Raiders with 11 points. Armel Maloji chipped in with eight.

FREEPORT 53, MT. ARARAT 49: Blaine Cockburn scored 16 points and Colby Arsenault made three consecutive three-pointers to pace an 18-9 fourth-quarter run as the Falcons (5-6) rallied to edge the Eagles (1-9) in Freeport.

Alex Helie added nine points.

James Singleton led Mt. Ararat with 21 points, all in the second half.

WELLS 52, CAPE ELIZABETH 47: Gavyn Leighton scored 16 points as the visiting Warriors (4-5) held off the Capers (4-7).

Nate Chandler had 14 points for Wells.

Nathan Mullen had 18 points to lead Cape Elizabeth. Will Bowe finished with 11 points and Jack Bassett added 10.

BRUNSWICK 56, WESTBROOK 52: Cody Larson sank a pair of free throws with 11 seconds left, securing the win for the Dragons (7-3) against visiting Westbrook (2-9).

James Belanger led Brunswick with 16 points. Evan Kilfoil added 13 and Ethan Upham 11.

Michael Connolly had 27 points for the Blue Blazes and Tyler Hethcoat scored 11.

GORHAM 49, PORTLAND 40: Grant Nadeau scored 18 points as the Rams (6-5) edged the Bulldogs (2-9) in Portland.

Bode Leader added 11 points, while Nickolas Street and Jordan Bretton each had seven for Gorham, which jumped out to a 24-11 halftime advantage.

Stillman Mahan led Portland with 13 points. Sam Gerber added eight points, and Kevin Smart contributed six points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 71, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 49: Chris Amisi scored 28 points to lead the Breakers (7-5) past the Guardians (1-7) in Eliot.

Ricky Morales added 26 points and Jahiesh Stewart had nine for the Breakers.

Ethan Huss paced the Guardians with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals. Caleb Vega and Charles Tieszen added seven points apiece.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 60, YARMOUTH 41: Nicholas Kariotis had 16 points and the Patriots (6-5) used a 16-9 second quarter run to build a 27-20 halftime margin and led 33-21 after three quarters en route to a win over the Clippers (5-6) in Gray.

Nick Pelletier had 14 points for Gray-New Gloucester while Jay Hawkes tossed in 11.

Peter Psyhogeos led Yarmouth with nine points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 61, CHEVERUS 47: The Red Riots (12-0) used a 16-4 second-quarter run to extend their advantage to 30-15 at halftime and handled the Stags (4-8) in South Portland.

Geremi Baez scored 24 points, including 10 points in the the second quarter, for South Portland.

Nick Galli had 20 points for Cheverus while Dylan Morrison added 12.

BONNY EAGLE 53, WINDHAM 40: Jacob Humphrey scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Scots (6-5) pulled away from the Eagles (5-7) in Windham.

The Scots led 28-27 after three quarters before outscoring Windham 25-13 in the fourth. Zach Maturo had nine points while Jacob Etsy and Elliott Bouchard added six points each.

Chris Naylor led Windham with 13 points. Kaleb Cidre had nine and Will Mannette added six.

POLAND 84, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 63: Isaiah Hill scored 22 points as the Knights (3-8) beat the Gulls (4-6) in Old Orchard Beach.

Joe Ringuette added 17 points for Poland, and Hunter Gibson had 12. Evan Kelly and Daulton Bolduc had 10 points each.

Ryan Crockett scored 29 points for Old Orchard while Landen Johnson added 14 points and David Anderson eight.

BIDDEFORD 81, MORSE 46: William Harriman scored 20 points and the Tigers (5-4) used a 24-10 second quarter to power past the Shipbuilders (1-9) at Bath.

Marc Reali had 13 points and Alex McAlevey added 12.

Dylan Orr scored seven points for Morse.

