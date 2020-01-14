KENNEBUNK — Emily Archibald hit four free throws in the final 6 seconds Tuesday night as Kennebunk ended Greely’s 48-game winning streak in girls’ basketball with a 49-45 win.

Archibald finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and three steals. She scored 12 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Emily Hogue, who hit a clutch 3 down the stretch, finished with 13 for the Rams (9-2). Alaina Schatzabel and Isabelle Okuwosa each finished with six points and eight rebounds.

Camille Clement led the Rangers (10-1) with 17 points, scoring nine in the fourth quarter. Brooke Obar added 10, Chelsea Graiver had eight and Mollie Obar chipped in with six.

OXFORD HILLS 64, SCARBOROUGH 23: Julia Colby made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Vikings (11-1) handled the Red Storm (7-5) in Scarborough.

Cecilia Dieterich added 15 points for the Vikings, and Cassidy Dumont had seven.

Elisabeth LeFebvre paced Scarborough with eight points. Kayla Conley, Lindsay Fiorillo, Sylvia Foley and Isabella Dickinson each added three points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 42, POLAND 27: Elise MacNair dropped 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Gulls (7-3) topped the Knights (3-7) in Old Orchard Beach.

The Gulls held Poland to eight second-half points. Shani Plante added nine points and Ganelle Ferguson had six.

Sophia Vallee led Poland with 13 points and Emma Bunyea added eight.

BRUNSWICK 42, WESTBROOK 28: Alexis Guptill scored 16 points as the Dragons (8-2) jumped to a 7-2 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Blue Blazes (1-10) at Westbrook.

Logan Brown had nine points.

Natalie LaBrie led Westbrook with seven points. Quincey Lyden had eight rebounds.

BIDDEFORD 64, MORSE 36: Chantelle Bouchard scored 16 points as the Tigers (2-7) topped the Shipbuilders (0-10) in Biddeford.

Biddeford jumped to a 28-14 halftime advantage. Hannah Gosselin added 14 points for the Tigers and Lexi Libby had eight.

Hannah Gates led Morse with eight points and Abigail Carpenter added seven.

TRAIP ACADEMY 44, SACOPEE VALLEY 25: Jen McCluskey scored 17 points as the Rangers (6-5) jumped to a 13-8 first-quarter lead and used a 9-1 second quarter to pull away from the Hawks (5-5) at Hiram.

Kiki Huntress chipped in with nine points.

Kylie Day scored 10 points for Sacopee Valley.

MARSHWOOD 60, YORK 46: Kayla Goodwin flirted with a triple-double, posting eight points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, as the Hawks (10-2) defeated the Wildcats (7-4) in Eliot.

Angelina Bisson led Marshwood with 15 points. Casey Perry added 11 and Alexa McGee and Shelby Anderson had 10 points apiece.

Emily Rainforth led York with 10 points. Kristen Leroux added eight points and Nina Howe had seven.

WINDHAM 46, BONNY EAGLE 38: The Eagles (7-4) wiped out a one-point deficit after three quarters by outscoring the Scots (4-7) 16-7 in the fourth quarter to win at Standish.

Carly Morey scored seven points in the quarter for the Eagles.

Sarah Talon had a game-high 15 points for Windham, Hannah Talon added 12 and Morey finished with nine points.

Meaghan Champagne and Alexis Theberge led Bonny Eagle with nine points each.

SANFORD 49, DEERING 31: Riley Hebler had 14 points to lead the Spartans (4-7) over the Rams (0-11) in Portland.

Sanford took control early and led 24-10 at halftime. Paige Cote scored 13 points for Sanford and Jaylyn Bartolome added six.

Kaylee True-Magee made three 3-pointers for nine points to pace the Rams. Ella McGowan added eight and Nyabhana Lia chipped in with six.

CAPE ELIZABETH 36, WELLS 32: Grace Ramsdell scored 17 points as the Capers (6-5) erased an 11-5 first-quarter deficit with a 22-11 run in the second and third quarters to come from behind and edge the Warriors (6-4) at Wells.

Alison Gerety scored 19 points for Wells.

FREEPORT 55, MT. ARARAT 36: Caroline Smith scored 23 points and Rachel Wall had 21 as the Falcons (8-3) jumped to a 22-10 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Eagles (3-7) at Topsham.

Kyla Greenleaf scored nine points for Mt. Ararat.

LAKE REGION 42, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 26: Shauna Hancock scored nine points and Shelby Sheldrick hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Lakers (4-6) outscored Fryeburg (1-9) 15-2 in the third quarter to transform an 18-17 halftime deficit into a 32-20 lead entering the final quarter in Naples.

Hancock finished with 18 points for Lake Region. Sierra Lyman’s 15 led the Raiders.

NOBLE 49, THORNTON ACADEMY 28: Amy Fleming scored 17 points to power the Knights (7-4) past the Trojans (1-10) at Saco.

Noble outscored Thornton Academy 29-8 in the first and fourth quarters. Raegan Kelly chipped in with nine points.

Jessica Dow scored 10 points for Thornton Academy.

BOOTHBAY 43, TELSTAR 28: Glory Blethen scored 21 points and Chloe Arsenault added 12 as the Seahawks (9-2) cruised past the Rebels (0-10) at Boothbay Harbor.

Luci Rothwell scored 21 points for Telstar.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 49, WINSLOW 48: Madison York scored 26 points as the Eagles (5-5) topped the Black Raiders (8-4) at Winslow.

Bodhi Littlefield scored 16 points for the Black Raiders, who got 14 from Grace Smith and 9 from Olivia McCaslin.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 45, YARMOUTH 34: Emma West scored all of her 10 points in the first half as the Patriots (7-4) jumped to a 23-11 halftime advantage on their way to an 11-point win over Yarmouth (7-4) in Gray.

Eliza Hotham added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Gray-NG.

Katelyn D’Appolonia led the Clippers with 15 points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »