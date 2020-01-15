Beal College in Bangor is planning to hold a vigil for a student who was found dead at her Newport home on Jan. 9, according to a post made on the school’s Facebook page.

The body of Anielka Allen, 37, was discovered by Newport Police after a 911 call led them to the residence where she lived with her husband, Frederick Allen, 40, and their two children.

Frederick Allen was arrested and charged in connection with Anielka Allen’s death later the same day.

Anielka Allen had studied medical assisting at Beal College, but the timeline of her enrollment was unable to be confirmed by Steve Villett, the school’s chief operations officer.

The same day Anielka Allen was found dead, the school posted on Facebook addressing the news.

“With a heavy heart, we are sad to announce the passing of one of our beloved students earlier today,” the post said. “Her classmates described her as a sweet, kind and gentle woman who possessed great strength. She was selfless always putting others first. Her compassion and resilience led her to pursue a career in the medical field where she could use her natural ability to care for others …”

A post made by the school on Wednesday morning encouraged people to “celebrate her life and support her family,” and another stated that details regarding the upcoming vigil will be provided.

The date, location and time of the vigil will be updated.

The Allens had been married since 2000 but were experiencing trouble in their marriage. The couple had filed for divorce on Dec. 9 and identified irreconcilable differences as the cause for the split.

A joint statement filed by the couple dated Dec. 8 split their house bills equally, divided up their cars and left ownership of their home, which they had lived in since 2012, to Frederick Allen.

On Dec. 10, Frederick Allen filed a notice of a change of address and listed a location approximately two miles from the couple’s home. On the same day, Anielka Allen filed a handwritten request for an expedited trial and a statement retracted her agreement to the couple’s original agreement due to “Frederick Allen Jr. taking the kids while I was at work. I do not know where my kids are and unable to speak or see them.”

But just one week after filing for divorce, Anielka Allen submitted another handwritten statement that dismissed the case. The couple had agreed to attend counseling to “work (the) marriage out,” according to court records.

“The court wishes the parties well toward this objective,” the court magistrate wrote on the dismissal document.

Frederick Allen made his first court appearance Friday afternoon in Bangor where he was arraigned on a murder charge. He is being held at the Penobscot County Jail without bail.

