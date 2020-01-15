Arrests

1/6 at 11:18 a.m. Dana Sherman, 52, of Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Bath Road on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/6 at 5:18 p.m. Maria Burchfield, 40, of Lubee Lane, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Tibbetts Drive and charged with theft and violating condition of release.

1/7 at 2:22 p.m. Jillian Hinds, 38, listed as a transient, was arrested on two warrants by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Water Street.

1/7 at 8 p.m. Robert McKenney, 23, of Bath Road, was arrested on two warrants by Officer Joshua Bernier on Bath Road.

1/7 at 10:40 p.m. Clive Gordon, 56, of Court Street, Bath, was arrested by Officer James Fisher on Federal Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/8 at 1:10 p.m. Jillian Remillard, 20, of Williams Drive, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Gregory McCarthy on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

1/8 at 6:48 p.m. Ann-Marie Flaherty, 27, of Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on River Road and charged with terrorizing and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

1/10 at 11:26 p.m. Drew Kinney, 35, of Brackett Street, Westbrook, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on Maine Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/11 at 12:32 a.m. Robert Beardsley, 31, of Emanuel Drive, was arrested by Officer Adam Merrill at Union and Cumberland streets on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/11 at 7:46 p.m. Glenn Donovan, 40, of Pinkham Point Road, Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Old Bath Road, and charged with operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

1/12 at 12:14 a.m. Katharine Harris, 36, of Water Street, Gardiner, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Dunlap Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/12 at 12:22 a.m. Brandon Stinchfield, 33, of Church Road, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Matthew Nicholson at Turner and Lombard streets.

1/12 at 1:08 a.m. Sasha Goodwin, 48, of Seattle, Washington, was arrested by Officer Patrick Scott on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/12 at 11:04 a.m. Corey Casler, 21, of Primrose Lane, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

1/12 at 12:50 p.m. Ann-Marie Pruner, 42, listed as a transient, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Elm Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

Summonses

1/7 at 10:09 a.m. Amanda Ferguson, 29, of Friendship Road, Waldoboro, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Pleasant Street on a charge of theft by deception.

1/8 at 6:42 a.m. Tamara Hillier, 48, of Hornet Street, was issued a summons by Officer Gregory McCarthy on Gurnet Road on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

1/9 at 2:40 p.m. Tina Welliver, 55, of Union Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Gregory McCarthy on Pleasant Street on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, false identification of registration plates and attaching false plates.

1/11 at 6:33 p.m. Barry Dubord, 49, of Theodore Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Adam Merrill at Gurnet and Clufbay roads on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/12 at 12:22 a.m. Bradley Wescott, 31, of Friendship Road, Waldoboro, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Nicholson at Turner and Lombard streets on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/12 at 9:43 a.m. Zubulun Dodge, 39, of Old Winthrop Road, Wayne, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Gurnet Road on a charge of killing or injuring an animal with a motor vehicle.

Fire calls

1/6 at 7:20 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on McKeen Street.

1/6 at 1:09 p.m. Alarm on Elaine Drive.

1/7 at 7:16 p.m. Alarm on Heronwood Drive.

1/8 at 6:42 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road.

1/8 at 8:34 a.m. Structure fire on Lunt Road.

1/9 at 1:17 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

1/10 at 10 a.m. Alarm on South Street.

1/12 at 8:39 a.m. Fuel spill on Dunning Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 55 calls from Jan. 6-13.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: