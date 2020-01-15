Arrests

No arrests were reported from Jan. 7-13.

Summonses

1/7 at 11:05 a.m. Eric Poland, 40, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Darin Estes on charges of operating after suspension and possession of a suspended license.

1/8 at 10:23 a.m. Linda Pomerleau, 72, of Portland, was issued a summons in Fort Williams Park by Officer Darin Estes on a charge of imprudent speed.

1/8 at 9:20 p.m. John Newton, 74, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Ocean House Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/12 at 12:10 a.m. Ryan Loring, 18, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Ocean House Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of failure to obey stop sign.

Fire calls

1/11 at 2:41 a.m. Fuel leak on Star Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from Jan. 7-13.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: