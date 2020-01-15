Maine Public Relations Council announces Golden Arrow Awards

The Maine Public Relations Council recognized the achievements of Maine’s leading public relations and marketing professionals at its annual meeting and awards ceremony last month.

Four professional achievement awards – three of them in the greater Portland area – were highlighted during The Golden Arrow Awards ceremony in addition to more than a dozen other Golden Arrow awards.

Among the winners was Eric Blom, director of external communications and community relations at Hannaford Supermarkets, who received the Edward L. Bernays Achievement Award. Blom has been with Hannaford Supermarkets for eight years and is responsible for creating the Fuel Kids at Schools initiative. In addition to his work for Hannaford, Blom serves as a board member for the Maine Public Relations Council and Maine Media Federal Credit Union, and is president of Port Resources.

Josiah Petrin, client manager at Portland-based Broadreach Public Relations, was awarded the Rising Star Award. Petrin began his career at Broadreach four years ago as an apprentice. Petrin is responsible for developing a program to document the tangible impact of PR.

Marnie Grumbach, founder of Fluent IMC in Westbrook, was awarded the President’s Award. Grumbach founded Fluent IMC eight years ago, and specializes in professional services branding, public relations and integrated communication strategy. Grumbach is also co-chair of the Maine Public Relations Council Professional Development Committee.

Two Falmouth men nominated by governor to higher Maine courts

Gov. Janet Mills announced Jan. 6 that she will nominate two men from Falmouth to judge positions at Maine’s higher courts.

Superior Court Justice Andrew M. Horton will be nominated for an appointment as an associate justice to Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court. Horton has 42 years of experience as an attorney, District Court judge and Superior Court justice. He is also respected for his scholarship in writing or editing three law treatises. Horton, who has been appointed by the three previous governors, is a graduate of Harvard College and Georgetown Law School.

Attorney Thomas McKeon will be nominated as a justice to serve at Maine Superior Court. McKeon has nearly 30 years of experience practicing law with the firm Richardson, Whitman, Large and Badger as a counselor, litigator and mediator. McKeon is a graduate of Colby College, Columbia University Teachers College and Boston College Law School.

All judicial nominations made by the governor are subject to the approval of the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Judiciary and confirmation by the Maine Senate.

