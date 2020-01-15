In less than two months we will be voting on the question of repealing the law passed last year concerning the mandatory vaccinations of all Maine students. l urge people to reject the people’s veto so that the state can continue to require all students to be protected against harmful diseases.
The World Health Organization has said that vaccination reluctance is one of the most dangerous health concerns we have today, causing unnecessary death and illness. This is true in the state of Maine. Protecting Maine’s students would protect us all. Please vote no on the people’s veto.
Tom DiPasqua
Scarborough
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Kennebunk Post
Enter if you dare, the zany, exclusive world of indoor marathons
-
The Forecaster
Portland School Notebook: Jan. 15
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: The lies go on and on
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Those in power should listen to Maine teachers
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: New Maine plan doesn’t go far enough to protect right whales