In less than two months we will be voting on the question of repealing the law passed last year concerning the mandatory vaccinations of all Maine students. l urge people to reject the people’s veto so that the state can continue to require all students to be protected against harmful diseases.

The World Health Organization has said that vaccination reluctance is one of the most dangerous health concerns we have today, causing unnecessary death and illness. This is true in the state of Maine. Protecting Maine’s students would protect us all. Please vote no on the people’s veto.

Tom DiPasqua

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: