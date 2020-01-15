We want to make the world better and to diminish carbon emissions, which are destroying our atmosphere and causing climate change. The three energy sources that will take Maine into the carbon-free future are hydroelectric power, biomass and wind. We need these energy sources. Our world is being destroyed by this horrible byproduct.

Biomass is one energy source that can help Maine become carbon neutral by 2040. First, biomass is an organic substance that has stored sunlight in the form of chemical energy. Biomass fuels include wood, wood waste, straw, manure, sugar cane and many other byproducts from a variety of agricultural processes. Also, Maine has a lot of trees. We can always plant more trees as well as continue to plant corn. We can burn this corn and produce heat, which can produce energy. Biomass is energy for Maine.

Hydroelectric power would also help Maine to become carbon neutral. Hydroelectric energy is renewable, and it uses the Earth’s water to generate electricity. Also, the sun is shining and the water evaporates from the earth’s surface, forms clouds and then falls back to the earth in the form of rain and snow. For this reason, rivers and lakes that are typically leveraged to generate hydroelectric power will never disappear.

The third energy source is wind. Wind energy is a form of solar energy. Wind energy describes the process by which wind is used to generate electricity.

Climate change is real.

Noah Hand

Portland

