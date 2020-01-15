In response to the Jan. 9 Maine Voices column about the Green New Deal:
I urgently ask my fellow citizens to learn about HR 763 (the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act), then contact your senators and representatives. We don’t have to wait for a new administration to take action.
Thank Rep. Chellie Pingree to being a co-sponsor of HR 763, and thank Rep. Jared Golden and Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins for their support of other environmental legislation, but urgently request that they back this bipartisan bill to significantly lower our carbon footprint while paying each citizen with the carbon dividend.
Valerie Blais
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Kennebunk Post
Enter if you dare, the zany, exclusive world of indoor marathons
-
The Forecaster
Portland School Notebook: Jan. 15
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: The lies go on and on
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Those in power should listen to Maine teachers
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: New Maine plan doesn’t go far enough to protect right whales
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.