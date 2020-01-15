In response to the Jan. 9 Maine Voices column about the Green New Deal:

I urgently ask my fellow citizens to learn about HR 763 (the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act), then contact your senators and representatives. We don’t have to wait for a new administration to take action.

Thank Rep. Chellie Pingree to being a co-sponsor of HR 763, and thank Rep. Jared Golden and Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins for their support of other environmental legislation, but urgently request that they back this bipartisan bill to significantly lower our carbon footprint while paying each citizen with the carbon dividend.

Valerie Blais

Portland

