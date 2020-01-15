PORTLAND — A Lawrence, Massachusetts man who was stopped in Scarborough pleaded guilty Wednesday, Jan. 15 in federal court in Portland to conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said.

According to court records, between September 2017 and January 2018, Pedro Perez, 29, supplied another conspirator with multi-ounce quantities of cocaine for further distribution in the Portland area. On Jan. 19, 2018, Perez supplied approximately 280 grams of cocaine to a member of the conspiracy. Law enforcement officers seized the cocaine in Scarborough during a traffic stop.

Perez faces between five and 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and between four years and life on supervised release. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

The FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the South Portland Police Department investigated the case.

The prosecution is a result of the ongoing efforts by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Program, a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The OCDETF mission is to identify, investigate and prosecute high-level members of drug trafficking enterprises, bringing together the combined expertise and unique abilities of federal, state and local law enforcement.

