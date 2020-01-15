Brunswick
Tues. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Wed. 1/22 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 1/22 6 p.m. Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission TH
Thur. 1/23 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee TH
Thur. 1/23 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee TH
Harpswell
Wed. 1/22 3 p.m. Cable Advisory TO
Wed. 1/22 3 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Thur. 1/23 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
Topsham
Tues. 1/21 7 p.m. Planning Board MR
Thur. 1/23 5:30 p.m. Government Review Committee MR
