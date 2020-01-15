Brunswick

Tues.  1/21  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Wed.  1/22  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  1/22  6 p.m.  Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission  TH

Thur.  1/23  5 p.m.  Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee  TH

Thur.  1/23  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  TH

Harpswell

Wed.  1/22  3 p.m.  Cable Advisory  TO

Wed.  1/22  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Thur.  1/23  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TO

Topsham

Tues.  1/21  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MR

Thur.  1/23  5:30 p.m.  Government Review Committee  MR

