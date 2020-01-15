GRAY – Longtime Gray residents, Diana and Robert Hertz, who were married for 54 years, have passed away. Mrs. Hertz died of stroke complications on August 11, 2019. She was a watercolor painter and teacher, and a former leasing administrator for Cole-Haan. Mr. Hertz, a writer and former documentary filmmaker, died of an illness on Jan. 7, 2020.They are survived by their children Colin Hertz and his wife Cathy Hertz, Bella Stander and her husband Eric Riback, Steven Hertz and his wife Joan Hertz, and Jonathan Hertz; and seven grandchildren.A memorial gathering will be held on Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. at the American Legion, 79 Foreside Rd., Topsham, ME 04086.Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net Donations in their honor may be made to theGray Town Public Library5 Hancock St.Gray, ME 04039or toGive a Dog a Home187 Downs Rd.Sebec, ME 04481

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous