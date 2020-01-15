PORTLAND – Elizabeth Jean Wark, 95, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at The Cedars. Born in Portland on Jan. 10, 1925, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Arthur and Molly (Ross) Ingersoll. She graduated from South Portland High School in 1942, the same year she married Donald Wark from Portland. Throughout her life, Elizabeth’s primary focus was caring for her family. She was a natural and nurturing mother and wife. She always ensured her family was well cared for. Elizabeth was a longtime member of Woodfords Congregational Church where she served in the “Fox Class” as a secretary. She enjoyed traveling throughout the North East, spending time with her family, and being social in her later years when she lived at Park Danforth and later, The Cedars. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald T. Wark; and granddaughter, Erica Wark. Elizabeth is survived by her sons, William Wark and wife Katherine of Portland, Stephen Wark of Portland and David Wark of Steep Falls; grandchildren, Jeffrey Wark and wife Kate of Ridgefield, Conn., Rebekah Belanger and husband Aubrey of Westbrook, Emily Wark of Portland, Jarryd Wark and wife Sarah of Utah and Hanna Lombardi and husband Michael of Southboro, Mass.; Elizabeth is also survived by five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. She will be interred next to her husband in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Elizabeth’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. Those desiring may make memorial contributions toSpurwink Services901 Washington Ave.Suite 100Portland, ME 04103

