SCARBOROUGH – Katherine E. Maloney, 97, of Arundel, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with her children and grandchildren by her side. She was the late wife of Francis G. Maloney.

She was born in Portland on Oct. 17, 1922, the daughter of Martin and Delia (Ridge) Foley. Katherine was the sister of the late Mary Calvert, and the late Barbara Botto.

She was the devoted mother of the late Skip Maloney, and the late James Maloney.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen Boyden and her husband John of Windham, J.D. Maloney and his wife Janie of Arundel, Jane Masso and her husband Lawrence of Harmony, R.I., Martin Maloney and his wife Lilet of Benton City, Wash., and Maureen Maloney and her companion Rob Armstrong of Rehoboth, Mass.

She was the beloved grandmother of the late Stephen Boyden, and the late Matthew Maloney. She is survived by grandchildren, Sheila Corey, Christopher Boyden, Sam Maloney, Jacob Maloney, Sean Maloney, Jennah Hubbell, Julia DeJesus, Nicholas Maloney, and Kara Maloney; and great-grandchildren, Collen, Alex, Aarylyn, Hadley, Brelyn, Katie, Desi, Joshua and Zach; and many nieces and nephews.

Katherine was a kind and loving woman and touched the hearts of all she met.

Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James Street, Saco. Burial will be in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. To view Katherine’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Katherine’s memory may be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine

180 US Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous