SCARBOROUGH – Kathleen B. McKinney, 70, died Monday Jan. 13, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born Dec. 5, 1949, in Portland, a daughter of Arthur and Virginia (Norwood) Kennedy.

Kathy grew up on Peaks Island and a was a graduate of Portland High School. She retired from St. Joseph’s College where she enjoyed a career as a distance educator and director. Kathy had a passion for shopping and will always be remembered as a loving mother and friend to all. She enjoyed spending time with her many great friends and family as well as her time spent living at the Sable Lodge.

In addition to her parents Kathy was predeceased by loving husband of 40 years, Larry McKinney Sr.

She is survived by her daughter, Stacy Cullen, her husband Jeffrey, and their son Cody of Gray; her son, Larry McKinney Jr., of Colorado, and his daughters Ashley and Hailey; and siblings, Bobby Kennedy, Pam Wood, Joani Tarbox, and Raymond Kennedy.

An hour of visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Road, Windham. Following visitation, a memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. To express condolences or to participate in Kathy’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

