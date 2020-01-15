SOUTH PORTLAND – Robert Ellis Longbottom Sr., 87, of South Portland, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1932, in Lawrence, Mass., a son of John M. and Jessie M. (Ellis) Longbottom.

Bob graduated from Colby College in Waterville where he met and later married Betty Latter.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 where he served as a legal assistant.

Bob worked for the Salvation Army in Portland as the development director for many years. After retirement, he enjoyed part time work at the South Portland Public Library.

Bob enjoyed spending time on the water and the views of Casco Bay from his residence in South Portland.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his former wife, Betty Longbottom.

He is survived by his three children, Robert Ellis Longbottom Jr. of New York, Andrew Paul Longbottom of Raymond and Amy Elizabeth Courville and her husband Robert of Saco; a grandchild, Abigail Elizabeth Longbottom of Portland.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland.

A private burial ceremony to be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the

Salvation Army

297 Cumberland Ave.

Portland, ME 04104

