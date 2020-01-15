Fire officials are investigating the second fatal fire in two days in a small Aroostook County town.

Early Wednesday morning, investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office recovered the body of a woman who died when fire destroyed a two-story home at 117 Sam Everett Road in Fort Fairfield. The fire was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

It was the second fatal fire this week in the town of about 3,500 residents.

On Monday, 90-year-old Dawn Findlen died when fire engulfed her farmhouse at 34 Densmore Road, according to investigators. The cause of that fire is undetermined because of the extent of the damage.

In both fires, much of the house collapsed into the basement. The bodies of the victims were found in the basements of the burned homes.

A middle-aged couple lived in the home on Sam Everett Road that burned on Tuesday. The man who lived there was away from the home when the fire broke out and arrived home when firefighters were at the scene, according to the fire marshal’s office.

Investigators have not released the identity of the second victim or information about the cause of the fire.

