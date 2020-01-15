After a day with lots of sunshine and mild temps reaching 40 degrees, Maine was in for more snow.
This snowstorm comes in late Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday midday. Most will see snow, but some rain will mix in along the southern coast. Three to 6 inches are likely, especially away from the coast.
Cold and sunny conditions follow the storm on Friday, with highs near 20.
Clouds will be on the increase again Saturday.
The next storm arrives in the late afternoon Saturday and lasts into Sunday. It looks like a pretty good one, away from the coastline. Too early for exact amounts, but if I were a betting man (Not in Maine, of course) I’d say 6-12 inches.
