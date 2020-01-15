Arrests

1/3 at 12:27 a.m. Emmanuel Chikuta, 20, of Westbrook, was arrested on Running Hill Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

1/3 at 12:32 a.m. Wael Marwad, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Cathleen Kellems on a warrant.

1/3 at 4:08 p.m. Eric Hise, 22, listed as a transient, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief and possession or transfer of theft device.

1/5 at 9:56 a.m. Allisa Justine Davis, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combination).

1/6 at 5:31 p.m. Myclare Nkama Mumbane, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jena Quadland on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/7 at 1:22 a.m. Kimberly Estes, 43, of Limington, was arrested on Lincoln Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a warrant.

1/7 at 4:16 p.m. Kaylee Lussier, 20, of Biddeford, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Anthony Verville on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.

1/7 at 11:43 p.m. Devin Gore, 29, of Westbrook, was arrested on Devereaux Circle by Officer Anthony Verville on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.

1/8 at 1:01 a.m. Michael Antonio Williams, 24, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Cathleen Kellems on a warrant.

1/9 at 2:08 a.m. Suban Farah, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Cannon Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of violating condition of release.

Summonses

1/3 at 3:07 p.m. Two 13-year-old boys, one of East Boston, Massachusetts, and one of South Portland, were issued summonses on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of criminal trespass.

1/6 at 10:09 a.m. Marc Felix, 72, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

1/7 at 1:30 a.m. Zacharia Abuliahi Mohamed, 24, of Portland, was issued a summons on Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Cathleen Kellems on a charge of motor vehicle speeding.

1/7 at 11:10 a.m. Selena Kou, 22, of Waterboro, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1/7 at 12:59 p.m. Gary Gaskell, 51, of Portland, was issued a summons on Hinckley Drive by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of forgery.

1/8 at 1:36 p.m. Cameron Holt, 26, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

1/9 at 2:08 a.m. Ilhan Farah, 20, of Portland, was issued a summons on Cannon Road by Officer Michael Mizzoni on a charge of a minor consuming liquor.

1/10 at 9:09 a.m. Kenneth Curlew, 24, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

Fire calls/EMS

Fire calls and EMS reports were not received The Forecaster’s deadline this week.

