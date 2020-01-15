Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 1/21 4:45 p.m. School Board Budget Review CEHS
Tues. 1/21 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Wed. 1/22 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee CC
Thur. 1/23 6 p.m. School Board Budget Review CEHS
Scarborough
Tues. 1/21 8:15 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee MB
Tues. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee MB
Wed. 1/22 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee MB
Wed. 1/22 6 p.m. Housing Alliance MB
Wed. 1/22 7 p.m. Town Council MB
Thur. 1/23 7:30 p.m. Sanitary District MB
South Portland
Tues. 1/21 5 p.m. Open Space Implementation Committee PW
Tues. 1/21 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 1/22 6 p.m. Housing Authority 100 Waterman Drive
Wed. 1/22 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission CH
Wed. 1/22 7 p.m. Planning Board CH
Thur. 1/23 6:30 p.m. City Council – District 3 165 S. Kelsey St.
