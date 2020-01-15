Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  1/21  4:45 p.m.  School Board Budget Review  CEHS

Tues.  1/21  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Wed.  1/22  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee  CC

Thur.  1/23  6 p.m.  School Board Budget Review  CEHS

Scarborough

Tues.  1/21  8:15 a.m.  Senior Advisory Committee  MB

Tues.  1/21  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee  MB

Wed.  1/22  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee  MB

Wed.  1/22  6 p.m.  Housing Alliance  MB

Wed.  1/22  7 p.m.  Town Council  MB

Thur.  1/23  7:30 p.m.  Sanitary District  MB

South Portland

Tues.  1/21  5 p.m.  Open Space Implementation Committee  PW

Tues.  1/21  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  1/22  6 p.m.  Housing Authority  100 Waterman Drive

Wed.  1/22  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  CH

Wed.  1/22  7 p.m.  Planning Board  CH

Thur.  1/23  6:30 p.m.  City Council – District 3  165 S. Kelsey St.

