A bald eagle was shot and killed in Peru, and the Maine Warden Service is offering a reward of up to $4,500 for information that leads to a conviction of the person responsible for the bird’s death.

Wardens received a report on Sunday of an injured eagle found along the Androscoggin River near Route 108.



The person who found the eagle cared for it until wardens arrived, but the bird later died and x-rays showed that it had been shot, the warden service said Wednesday.

Bald eagles and golden eagles are protected under federal law, and anyone who harms, kills, molests or possesses either bird, alive or dead, could face up to a year in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000 for an individual’s first offense.

The reward money is being offered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Maine’s Operation Game Thief, a nonprofit that works with law enforcement to encourage people to report fish and game violations.

