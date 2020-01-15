A 44-year-old Wells man was killed Wednesday morning when his car crashed into a marsh.
Wells police say a Ford Explorer driven by Joseph Tolpin went off Mile Road and into a marsh shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Tolpin was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no passengers in the car and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to police.
The crash is being reconstructed with assistance from the York Police Department.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Democrats disclose new documents ahead of impeachment trial
-
Uncategorized
Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: Jan. 17-24
-
Local & State
Wells man killed in early morning crash
-
Local & State
Second fatal fire in Fort Fairfield in 2 days under investigation