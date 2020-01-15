Stephanie R. Lockhart, 32, of Bridgton was summonsed Dec. 23 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Kristina M. Littig, 31, of Windham was arrested Dec. 24 on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence aggravated assault.

Michael A. Willey, 36, of Windham was summonsed Dec. 25 on a charge of operating vehicle without a license.

Daniel W. Spooner, 33, of Portland was arrested Dec. 27 on charges of probation hold-officer, operating vehicle without a license, endangering the welfare of a child, eluding an officer and failure to notify of motor vehicle accident.

Danielle P. Wright, 35, of Windham was summonsed Dec. 28 on a charge of operating while license suspended, prior.

Heath A. Farides, 20, of Windham was arrested Dec. 29 on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

David W. Steeves, 56, of Westbrook was arrested Dec. 29 on charges of violating condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Eric R. Bacheller II, 27, of Fairfield was arrested Dec. 29 on charges of violating condition of release and hold-house for other agency.

Heath A. Farides, 20, of Windham was summonsed Dec. 29 on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle without a license under conditions/restrictions.

Alexander J. Kennedy, 24, of Gray was summonsed Dec. 31 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Nathaniel D. Rines, 29, of Windham was arrested Jan. 3 on charges of failure to appear and assault.

Heather L. McEwen-Warner, 43, of Windham was arrested Jan. 3 on charges of aggravated assault and violating condition of release.

Jayce Segler, 24, of Portland was arrested Jan. 3 on charges of assault, elevated aggravated assault, criminal attempt and aggravated assault.

Joseph A. Austin, 25, of Casco was summonsed Jan. 5 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Danielle P. Wright, 35, of Windham was arrested Jan. 5 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

