Tyler G. Austin, 22, of Standish was summonsed Jan. 7 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Cory M. Kelley, 33, of Windham was arrested Jan. 8 on charges of attaching false plates, violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.

A female juvenile offender, 14, was summonsed Jan. 9 on a charge of assault.

Susan M. Montgomery, 50, of Windham was summonsed Jan. 9 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Andrez R. Magana, 34, of Portland was arrested Jan. 10 on charges of sexual abuse of minor and unlawful sexual contact.

Michael J. Macut, Jr., 38, of North Conway, New Hampshire,was arrested Jan. 10 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Robert A. Young, 28, of Portland was arrested Jan. 11 on charges of robbery, violating condition of release and domestic violence assault.

