By Bob Cochran

While in Landry’s produce section, picking some wicked hot habaneros for the evening’s pot of chili, I saw Libby Library’s mascot, Libby Lobster, out of the corner of my eye. I hadn’t seen him out and about for some time, so I approached him and asked “Where have you been keeping yourself, Libby? It’s been quiet around town since your attempt to microwave haggis nearly made you the first lobster on the Moon.”

“Ah yes, I believe my days of adventure and thrill seeking are over. As I get older, I’m a little concerned about cracking my shell, however, I might have one more little idea up my claw. Meet me over at the library in 15 minutes.”

I took his suggestion and made a beeline to the library once I completed my grocery shopping. Once there, I peeked into the Community Room. There I saw our Libby dressed as a 70’s era TV news anchor, sitting behind a small desk.

“Am I camera ready? “ he inquired of me.

“Ummm, puppy camera maybe, but this is print news, not TV.”

“That is simply a minor detail and, be quiet, cause I’m about to deliver the Library News!”

“Ahem, the popular Portrait Sessions are returning on Thursday, February 13th at 11 a.m. Each session will run three hours the third Thursday of each month through May. Artists at all skill levels are welcome. We do ask that you bring your own supplies.”

“We also have this breaking news item. The library is starting its own, hemlock-free, Socrates Club. This club will provide an open forum for community members to discuss whatever might be on the minds of the attendees. The first meeting will be held Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. in the Community Room. Come on down, bring a bag lunch and have a chat. Subsequent meetings will be held the first Friday of each month through June.”

“This just in! You can learn about supporting Maine-made renewable energy on Saturday, February 15th at 11 a.m., when Maine Green Power’s Outreach Coordinator Heather Craig will discuss the intricacies of the electrical system in Maine, the importance of advocating for local renewable energy, and how YOU can opt-in to have eco-friendly options provide the electricity for your home. Maine Green Power is a voluntary green power program that provides electricity customers an opportunity to support Maine-made, renewable energy without having to install anything on or in their homes.”

“In other news, it’s being reported that the library will be offering a week full of fun activities for the kids from February 18th through the 22nd, when the local schools will be on spring break. A different tech toy will be featured each day during this week of STEM activities. Stay tuned! We’ll have more details in our next feature.”

“The wire services are now reporting that a new youth services assistant, Valerie Messana, has just begun working at Libby Library, She’ll be responsible for coordinating our many popular children’s programs and manning the children’s desk while on duty. Please stop by Wednesday through Friday during normal library hours to say ‘hi,’ ‘hello,’ ‘howdy,’ ‘aloha,’ ‘hej,’ ‘greetings and salutations,’ etc.”

“In a final note, we ask that you check www.ooblibrary.org, our Facebook page, or tune in to channels 6, 8 or 13 to stay informed of any weather related delays or closings during the winter months. Also, be sure to tune in to this newspaper in three weeks for the next riveting installment of Libby’s TV News (in print).”

Bob Cochran is a volunteer at Libby Library, and jazz director at WMPG in Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

