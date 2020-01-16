As we move into 2020 and an exciting future of the Brunswick Executive Airport (BXM), I want to recognize and thank a person who has been instrumental in its development and strategic placement in both the national and state aviation systems – Marty McMahon. Marty, who is leaving his post as our airport manager for another position with the US Navy, has been a key driver in our success to make this airport a strong economic asset for the community and region, since its beginning.

Marty joined us in 2010 to help us get the airport ready to open, which it did in April of 2011, three full months before the base closed. Since joining us, as part of the MRRA team, he has worked tirelessly to secure all the government approvals for the airport operations and the necessary funding from the FAA and the state to make all the necessary improvements to BXM and its properties to convert it from military to civilian usage.

This has been no small feat.

Marty helped secure two rounds of special funding from the FAA, through the Military Airports Program, matched by the State, MRRA and the Town of Brunswick (totaling over $40 million), to make critical safety improvements to the airport, modernize airport electronic systems, upgrade and construct new hangar buildings, upgrade utility and drainage systems, install wildlife fencing and other related natural resource/environmental mitigation measures, and other critical airport improvements.

In addition, he oversaw all the operations of the airport, developed and managed its safety programs and was involved in the business attraction efforts. He also directly managed or oversaw two airshows and several fly-ins at BXM and is a key driver of our forthcoming aviation maintenance technician school.

Marty, a former Navy pilot and Brunswick resident, was the NASB air operations officer when he was in the Navy. He also served as the base closing coordinator on the Navy side before joining MRRA. This experience with the Brunswick facility has been critical to our outstanding success and airport growth, which has been well documented. Furthermore, on a statewide front, Marty has served on the Governor’s Aviation Advisory Committee, several years as its chair, and is a founding member and first executive director of the Maine Aviation Business Association.

While Marty will move over to his new position, he is not gone totally, as he will still be engaged with us on a limited basis to help out with several of our airport initiatives on a consulting basis.

From the whole MRRA team, we want to publicly thank Marty for his significant contributions to the redevelopment of the former base. We will miss Marty’s contributions to our efforts, his can do attitude, teamwork, brilliance and wit.

Steve Levesque is the executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: