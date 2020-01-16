Sen. Susan Collins feigns thoughtful bipartisanship. She appears to be extremely distressed and worried about political issues that could go either way – Democratic or Republican – and then she votes with the Republicans.

Her public utterances of support for reproductive rights and her vote for Brett Kavanaugh provide such an example.

Now, she is gathering a small group of Republicans to work through issues of appropriate witnesses in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

She appears to be a thoughtful moderate – but let me predict the outcome. Her small group of Republicans will fall one or two votes short of the four necessary to make a difference. And once again, she will make a mockery of bipartisanship.

Jessica Mahnke

Bath

