Sen. Susan Collins feigns thoughtful bipartisanship. She appears to be extremely distressed and worried about political issues that could go either way – Democratic or Republican – and then she votes with the Republicans.
Her public utterances of support for reproductive rights and her vote for Brett Kavanaugh provide such an example.
Now, she is gathering a small group of Republicans to work through issues of appropriate witnesses in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.
She appears to be a thoughtful moderate – but let me predict the outcome. Her small group of Republicans will fall one or two votes short of the four necessary to make a difference. And once again, she will make a mockery of bipartisanship.
Jessica Mahnke
Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham council moves to ‘shape’ growth
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
‘Tinkering’ leads to works of three dimensional art
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Investigation of cousins’ deaths continues
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford student chosen for U.S. Senate Youth Program
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Schumacher named head of the Economic Development Council of Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.