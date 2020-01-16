The Jan. 8 article headlined ‘Top Democratic lawmakers threaten to roll back BIW’s $45 million tax break” raises some serious questions for me.
Why would our already cash-strapped state give Bath Iron Works/General Dynamics Corp. a $45 million tax break in the first place? We all know that BIW has a contract for new ships. General Dynamics does not need this corporate welfare, but we do have many huge unmet needs in the state, like crumbling roads, bridges in need of repair, schools in need, many poor people without health care and much more.
I am grateful to those who campaigned statewide to oppose the original request by BIW/General Dynamics for $60 million – their efforts trimmed the package by $15 million, saving taxpayer dollars. But it is still a travesty that this bill passed the state Legislature at all!
No more corporate welfare, please. General Dynamics does not need our crumbs – especially when they are paying multimillion-dollar salaries and bonuses to their top executives.
Susan Strode Pastore
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham council moves to ‘shape’ growth
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
‘Tinkering’ leads to works of three dimensional art
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Investigation of cousins’ deaths continues
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford student chosen for U.S. Senate Youth Program
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Schumacher named head of the Economic Development Council of Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.