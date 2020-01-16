Local Sprouts, at 649 Congress St. in Portland, closed in July. Carl D. Walsh/Staff Photographer

Virginia Abarca of South Portland is planning to open a Mexican-Salvadoran restaurant at 649 Congress St. in Portland.

Dos Naciones will be located in the former home of Local Sprouts, which closed in July.

A draft menu submitted with Abarca’s liquor license application shows a wide range of appetizers, soups and salads, as well as a selection of burritos and fajitas. The menu also includes a large selection of margaritas, tequilas and tequila cocktails, beer, sangria and hot drinks, such as Mexican coffee, made with tequila and other alcoholic beverages.

Abarca, who was born in Mexico City, said it has been a dream of hers since childhood to open her own restaurant. She hopes to open Dos Naciones no later than Jan. 27.

