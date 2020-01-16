GORHAM – Angelina Mary Casalino Wildes, 96, died Friday Jan. 10, 2020, at the Gorham House. She was born in 1923, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of Anthony J. and Clara (Panarella) Casalino.

Angelina grew up in Brooklyn and attended local schools. She settled in Limington with her husband, Fred in 1951 and enjoyed many years working as a medical assistant for two family practices in Standish. She enjoyed knitting, reading, traveling with Fred but most of all cooking for her family. She was such a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Angelina was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Fred Wildes; and brothers, Joseph and Carmen Casalino.

She is survived by her children, Fred T. Wildes of Florida, Joanne Siswick and her husband Dale of Massachusetts, Barbara Sawyer and her husband David of Standish, Patricia Eastman and her husband Bruce of South Carolina, and Theresa Wildes of Gorham; grandchildren, Lisa and Randy Wildes, Heather and Ashley Siswick, David and Scott Sawyer, Kristopher Eastman, and Shawna O’Brien; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Kenadi, Scarlette, Lincoln, Gabrielle, AnnaSophia, Kaden, and Rowan.

Angelina’s family would like to thank Gorham House for their wonderful care and Beacon Hospice for all their help and support.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 76 State Street, Gorham. A period of visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the start of the service.

To express condolences or to participate in Angelina’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Those wishing to remember Angelina may make gifts in her name to the

Maine Chapter of the American Heart Association

51 U.S. Route 1, Suite M

Scarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous