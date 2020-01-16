WINDHAM – Charlotte Babbidge Wyman, 91, passed away Jan. 13, 2020 at the Gorham House. She was born in Islesboro on Sept. 17, 1928, a daughter of Courtney and Edith (Leach) Babbidge.

Charlotte graduated Islesboro High School in 1947 and furthered her education at the Gorham State Teachers College, graduating in 1951 with her bachelor’s degree in education. She began her teaching career in Bath, and then taught in Yarmouth before teaching Kindergarten at the Friends School in Windham for 15 years. She retired in 1973. On July 20, 1957, she married Wallace A. “Wally” Wyman. The two were married for 59 years before his death in 2017.

Charlotte was a private woman who enjoyed her independence. She enjoyed reading and watching the birds out of her window.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Wyman and his wife Patricia; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband; and her siblings, Nancy Berry, Marilyn Roberts, Eben Babbidge, and Caro Wentworth.

Tom and Patty would like to express their appreciation to her neighbor, Jenn Morrell and her friend Jim Maurais, who were very close to Charlotte and an immense help to her in later years. We also wish to thank all the staff at Gorham House and others for their wonderful care and compassion.

A period of visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062 where funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will take place in the spring at Smith Cemetery in Windham.

To express condolences or participate in Charlotte’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charlotte’s name may be made to:

American Heart

Association

P.O. Box 417005

Boston, MA 02241

