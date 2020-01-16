TOPSHAM – Claire Anita (Labbe) Hoover, 84, of Topsham, Maine, shed her earthly bonds and entered into heaven on Dec. 31, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Dementia/Alzheimer. She was born on May 1935, to Alice M (Cote) and Philip O. Labbe Jr., in Brunswick. She was a 1954 graduate of Brunswick High School.

Claire married James “Jim” Hoover a U.S. Air Force airman in 1956. Together they began the 20 year Air Force career that took them to three overseas and eight stateside tours. As an Air Force wife, Claire made her family a home wherever the Air Force assigned them. With her “Maine Gal” determination she embraced each tour. She was active in her children’s school, sports and Scouting programs. Claire and Jim returned to settle in Topsham Maine in 1974 after Jim retired from the USAF.

Claire was predeceased by her parents, Alice and Philip Labbe Jr.; her brothers, Alexis (Tex), Gerard, and Maurice Labbe; her daughter, Brenda Diane Hoover (1958).

She is survived by her husband, Jim Hoover of 63 years; her son, James “Jim” Hoover and wife, Jo Gergosian, of Topsham, Maine; daughter, Angela M. (Hoover) Calderon and husband, Joe, of Cleburne, Texas; granddaughter, Katie Rose Napoli (Andrew) of Topsham and granddaughter, Melina Calderon of High Point, N.C.

Claire never met a stranger. Even as Alzheimer’s took control she continued to say “hello”, “hi” and waved; an inspiration and encouragement to many.

A special acknowledgement and thanks to the Staff of Horizons in Brunswick for your loving care. To Tammy Holt for your tender loving home care and support. To Jo Gergosian, daughter in law, for all your attentive care and advocacy for Claire.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Midcoast Humane Society

Bright Focus Alzheimer's research

