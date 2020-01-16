KENNEBUNK – Dorothy L. Callaghan, 98, of Kennebunk, died early Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020 at Huntington Common. She was born in Rochester, N.H. on April 26, 1921, a daughter of Henry K. Dow and Ruth (Lightbody) Dow. She was the widow of John J. Callaghan, who predeceased her in 2015 following 69 years of marriage.

Dorothy and John raised their family in Raymond, where she worked for a time at The Hardware Store. Dorothy worked at several locations during her career, including Woolworth’s in Rochester, as well as helping her father in his printing business. She was best remembered for her 20-plus years as she prepared meals for the Raymond Consolidated School District. She was active with her daughters in the Raymond 4H Club. Other affiliations included the VFW Auxiliary, the D.A.R., and the Girl Scouts.

Dorothy and John resided in Wells for 30 years, where Dorothy served as a hostess at Congdon’s Donut Shop. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church where she volunteered in the Food Pantry and remained close to her church family by welcoming Eucharistic ministers to Huntington Common every Sunday. She was an accomplished singer and performed at many wedding ceremonies over the years. Dorothy enjoyed knitting, needlework and tending to her flower gardens.

In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a daughter, Sharon Dugas.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen Baum of Concord, N.H., Jocelyn Whitworth and husband Larry from Spring Creek, Nev.; five grandchildren, James Baum and wife Renee of Candia, N.H., Kristen Dugas and husband Nick of Allenstown, N.H., Allison Faust and husband Levi of Layton, Utah, Kara Dugas of Wichita, Kan., Tiffany Whitworth of Murray, Utah; four great-grandchildren, Shane Milne, Brayden Provost, Lyric Baum, Greyson Baum.

Calling hours will be on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary’s Church, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells with Rev. Father Fred Morse presiding. Spring burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rochester, N.H., where she will be laid to rest alongside her loving husband John.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Dorothy’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name are encouraged to:

Food Pantry

St. Mary’s Church

236 Eldridge Road

Wells, ME 04090

