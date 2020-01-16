PORTLAND – Born in Heart’s Content, Newfoundland, Elaine died peacefully on Jan. 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Elaine was looking forward to joining “that handsome fella,” her husband, Alexandre.

Elaine moved from Newfoundland to Massachusetts at age 12 and she considered Boston her home – it was where she raised her three children and worked as a dental office manager.

However, her Canadian and English roots remained an essential part of her life, especially the food. She loved sharing stories of the seal meat, cow’s tongue and finnan haddie she ate as a child.

While Elaine enjoyed a good drink and socializing with friends, she also savored her alone time and the comforts of home, planting in her garden and watching the birds who visited her feeder. Elaine’s smile and kind, non-judgmental and generous spirit is greatly missed by everyone knew her.

A gathering to celebrate Elaine’s life will take place Friday, Jan. 17 at The Atrium at the Cedars, 640 Ocean Ave., Portland from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations in her memory can be made to

Maine Audubon.

