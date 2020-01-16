CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Elizabeth J. Pettigrew, 101, dies on Jan. 13, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Cumberland Foreside, Maine. She was born in Oil City, Pa. on Dec. 21, 1918, the daughter of Harrison Conrad and Bernice Conrad.

Elizabeth, aka “Betty”, graduated from Oil City High School in 1936 and furthered her education at a stenography school in Cleveland. She returned to Oil City and married her high school classmate, Robert W. Pettigrew in 1940. Her daughter, Judith Ann Knupp was born in 1941 and her son, Robert D. Pettigrew followed in 1942.

At the height of World War II, her husband was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served stateside for two years as a specialist in communications. After his honorable discharge, the family moved to Oil City, Pa. where Robert became an expert in transportation matters, including operating his own trucking company.

Later in life they moved again to the suburbs of Washington, D.C. where he was self-employed in the preparation of tariffs for the Interstate Commerce Commission. Betty was his assistant. Finally, the couple moved to Harrisburg, Pa. where Bob was hired as a transportation director at Hershey Foods. After his death in 1996, Betty remained in Pennsylvania until she moved into her daughter’s home in 2006, where she resided until her demise.

Betty is survived by her children, Judy and Robert. She is also survived by five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family expresses its thanks to the caregivers from Hospice of Southern Maine for their ongoing support and care during Betty’s last months.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine

180 U.S. Route One

Scarborough ME 04074

or

Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church

280 Ocean House Road

Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107

