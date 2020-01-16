BATH – Mary Huntington Nickerson, 94 died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Mid Coast Senior Health Center in Brunswick.

She was born in Litchfield on April 20, 1925, a daughter of Earl F. and Frances J. (Small) Huntington.

She grew up in Litchfield and attended the one-room schoolhouse across the street. Mary liked to let everyone know she had skipped the fourth grade and graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School one year early. She received her associate’s degree from Auburn Maine School of Commerce.

Mary moved to Washington D.C. and was employed as a stenographer at the Pentagon in the mid 1940s. She lived on a corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and was there to witness President Roosevelt’s funeral procession. She shared stories with her family about the rationing of stamps and nylons during WWII and told about having to paint her legs and the “seam” up the back of her legs when there were no nylons available.

She was a Sarah Coventry Jewelry sales representative for 18 years. Mary was a classy and stylish lady who loved jewelry so this was a perfect fit for her.

Mary enjoyed her home on the lake where she had lived for over 60 years. She especially loved sitting in the rocker and watching “her moon” every night. Her children remember their Mom always wearing high heels around the house throughout the day when they were growing up. She loved dancing and kept up with all the newest dances when she attended weddings. Mary and Emery danced a polka at every wedding or special party, and she always danced with her grandsons at weddings. Mary loved going to line dancing classes in South Portland with her sister Martha, niece Cheryl and daughter-in-law Mary. If there was a yard sale around, Mary would find it.

Mary truly was the life of the party – enjoying a cold beer or glass of wine, telling jokes, and talking with everyone. She was always dressed perfectly with her sexy high heels and beautiful jewelry.

Most important to her was spending time with her family and extended family. She had a crib handy for the newest grandchild and then a high chair or two when they were ready for them. Spending the night at Nana’s with cousins was always a treat. Mary loved her cup of tea and when you visited, the fancy tea cups came out for all.

She was predeceased by her husband, Emery E. Nickerson Sr.; four brothers, two sisters; and son-in-law, Dean Snell.

She is survived by two sons, Emery E. Nickerson Jr. and wife Mary, and Albion E. Nickerson and partner Jodi St. Onge, both of Phippsburg, three daughters, Sharon N. Snell of Bath, Cynthia N. Doyle of Phippsburg and Lori G. Blackwell and husband Jeffrey of Dresden; 15 grandchildren, Tanya Snell Goddard, Dean Snell Jr., Amy Snell Helie, Jonathan Snell, Nicholas Snell, Meghan Snell Hartley, Mark Nickerson, Julie Nickerson Jones, Timothy Nickerson, Melissa Nickerson Crawford, Dean Doyle Jr., Rebecca Doyle, Diana Doyle, Bonnie Nickerson Steelman, and Jarrett Blackwell; 31 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

At her request there will be no funeral services. A graveside service will be held at Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg in the spring. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the

Dean Snell Cancer

Foundation

P.O. Box 104

Brunswick, ME 04011

or online at

www.deansnell.org

or to the

Town of Phippsburg

Fire and Rescue

1060 Main Rd.

P.O. Box 83

Phippsburg, ME 04562

