COCOA, Fla. – Wendell Walter Betts, 79, of Cocoa, Fla., passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He was born in Portland, Maine.

He was the volunteer assistant fire chief in Buxton. He loved to travel, going on cruises, eating out and going to Walt Disney World! Wendell was awarded the Civilian Medal of Honor. He was the bus driver for Shop With A Cop with the Titusville Police Department for 20 years. He was a bus driver at Kennedy Space Center.

Wendell is survived by his wife, Darlene Gray; son, Jeffery Betts (Debbie), daughter, Kimberly Wainwright (Bruce), stepson, Kevin Gray; grandchildren, Allie, Tricia, Brandon and Gage; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Alex; sister, Gwen Asner; many nieces and nephews.

Wendell was predeceased by his wife, Roberta “Bobbi” Betts in 2006.

A celebration of Wendell’s life will be held Thursday at 6:30 pm at North Brevard Funeral Home. He will be buried in Maine in the spring. Condolences may be left at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com

“I ain’t here for a long time, I’m here for a good time”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous