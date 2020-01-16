Maine Street Steak & Oyster, a new restaurant at 148 Maine St. in Brunswick, will open by the end of this month and will serve dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 4-10 p.m. The owners, Kimberly Lully, Sunny Chung and Tony Pastor, have created a beautiful space that was formerly part of the Local Market and Café. The walls are a pale slate blue and the original hardwood floors and pressed tin ceiling have been restored to their 1870 luster. Even the tables (seating for 38) are hand-crafted of Maine white ash by Maine College of Art graduate Naomi Russo.

The beef is from Caldwell Family Farm in Turner and the oysters are from midcoast farms. Ricky Sheldon, formerly of Scales in Portland, will oversee shucking. Tony Pastor, one of the owners and chef, was trained at Johnson & Wales University, several Boston eateries and, most recently, at Eventide Oyster Co. and Scales Restaurant, both in Portland. Kimberly Lully is creating an interesting and unique wine program.

The three owners plan to stay closely tied to the building’s heritage, to using local foods and purveyors, and to the community. They look forward to welcoming all residents and visitors.

Food & Beverage Events in the Southern Midcoast

Jan. 18

Make “Marshmallow Snowmen” at Wilbur’s Chocolates, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 174 Lower Main St., Freeport, 865-4071, $4/snowman.

Feb. 5

Muddy Rudder Italian Wine Dinner, 6-9 p.m., 1335 US Route One, Yarmouth, 846-3082, reservations required.

Feb. 21-23

Flavors of Freeport, Hilton Garden Inn, Freeport Downtown, 5 Park St.: Friday 5-9 p.m., “Fare + Ice” food tasting and ice bar; Saturday night, 5-9 p.m., ice bar and dancing to Motor Booty Affair. Tickets are $30 for one event or $50 for both nights. Other events throughout the weekend. Tickets at VisitFreeport.com, 865-1212.

Feb. 21-22

Brunswick Hotel and Tavern Annual Ice Bar, “Snow Globe Wonderland,” 5 p.m. Feb. 21 to 10 p.m. Feb. 22. $27/person at Brown Paper Tickets. Featuring beautifully crafted ice bars and sculptures, specialty cocktails served through ice luges, Chef Lamoureux’s incredible complimentary food spread, and live entertainment, and dancing in the ballroom.

March 1-12

13th Annual Maine Restaurant Week. Details at mainerestaurantweek.com/events.

Special Notes

The Garrison in Yarmouth (81 Bridge St.) will be closing the third week in February for a winter break.

Azure Café, 123 Main St., Freeport, is closed for winter break and will reopen Feb. 6.

Laughing Stock Farm has chickens, eggs, and winter CSA pick-ups available. See LaughingStockFarm.com for details.

