SACO — Seventh-grade student Branden Prak is the December Student of the Month at Saco Middle School.

“Branden is kind and respectful. He is a quiet leader on our team, showing those around him a positive example of how students should conduct themselves in school,” science teacher Jen Tatro said. “He is also conscientious with his school work, always turning in quality work on time.”

He treats everyone with kindness, according to his team of seventh-grade teachers at SMS. “We love having Branden on our team and he’s been a great addition to team Acadia.”

Biddeford + Saco Chamber of Commerce + Industry and Nubble Books are partnering to sponsor the Student of the Month Program, which recognizes individuals who help create a positive environment for learning and serve as leaders throughout the school community.

Chamber Director Jim LaBelle presented the award to Branden along with a gift card from Nubble Books during a ceremony at SMS on Monday, Jan. 6.

Branden was nominated for the award along with five other SMS students, and then chosen as the recipient by teachers and staff. He is the son of Courtney and Sothonn Prak.

Outside of school, he does Taekwondo, earning his black belt in November. He is ranked fifth in the country and first in the region for his belt, age, and weight according to his mother.

