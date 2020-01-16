NEW ORLEANS — A misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr., police in New Orleans said Thursday.

The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s buttocks during LSU’s locker room victory celebration after Monday night’s college national championship game in the Superdome.

“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter,” the Browns said in a statement. “They are cooperating with authorities to appropriately address the situation.”

LSU players were seen smoking cigars — forbidden in the Superdome — in pictures from the Monday night celebration. Authorities reportedly warned them they could face arrest.

In a 27-second video available on Twitter, a security officer is seen standing over an LSU player sitting on a locker room bench. The officer appears to be searching around the bench and pointing to the floor. He can be heard talking about a “burn mark” just before Beckham approaches him from behind and appears to swat his backside.

The arrest warrant follows another postgame controversy involving Beckham.

LSU has acknowledged contacting officials from the NCAA and Southeastern Conference about Beckham apparently handing out cash to Tigers players on the field after the national championship game.

LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette said initial information suggested that Beckham handed out “novelty bills” to players after LSU defeated Clemson on Monday night. However, further investigation showed that Beckham may have given away real money, Bonnette said earlier this week.

“We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position,” Bonnette said.

BAYLOR: LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was hired as Baylor’s new head coach.

Aranda, a head coach for the first time, takes over a Big 12 program in much better shape than it was when Matt Rhule got there more than three years ago.

Rhule became head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers on Jan. 7, six days after the Bears finished an 11-3 season with a loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Baylor was ranked 13th in the final AP Top 25 poll.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(4) UCONN 49, CENTRAL FLORIDA 42: Megan Walker scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield sparked a big first-half rally, leading the Huskies (15-1, 6-0 American Athletic) past the Golden Knights (9-6, 1-2) in Orlando, Florida.

(5) LOUISVILLE 81, BOSTON COLLEGE 70: Dana Evans hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 27 points, leading the Cardinals (17-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast) to a win over the Eagles (9-8, 2-4) in Boston.

(9) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 68, (13) FLORIDA STATE 51: Elissa Cunane scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Wolfpack (16-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast) beat the Seminoles (15-3, 4-3) in Raleigh, North Carolina.

(11) KENTUCKY 76, (12) TEXAS A&M 54: Rhyne Howard scored 16 of her 24 points in the second half, and the Wildcats (15-2, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) defeated the Aggies (14-3, 3-2) in Lexington, Kentucky.

NORTHWESTERN 71, (15) INDIANA 69: Veronica Burton scored 15 points, including a three-point play that forced overtime and two free throws that put Northwestern ahead with 33 seconds left in the extra session, and the Wildcats (15-2, 5-1 Big Ten) rallied to defeat the Hoosiers (14-4, 4-2) in Bloomington, Indiana.

Northwestern outscored Indiana 17-5 in the final 7:13 of regulation, including the last five points, and had the last six points in overtime.

Indiana was up 69-65 in overtime after five straight points by Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes. Abi Scheid hit a 3-pointer at the 1:03 mark, Burton made two free throws with 33 seconds to go and Lindsey Pulliam made a free throw with 12 seconds left. Northwestern sealed the win with a steal by Jordan Hamilton.

Holmes, a freshman, matched her career high with 22 points and also grabbed nine rebounds.

(24) TENNESSEE 78, FLORIDA 50: Rennia Davis scored 18 points to help the Lady Vols (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) defeat the Gators (11-7, 2-3) in Gainesville, Florida.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(22) MEMPHIS 60, CINCINNATI 49: DJ Jeffries scored 18 points, Precious Achiuwa added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and the Tigers (14-3, 3-1 American Athletic) beat the visiting Bearcats (10-7, 3-2).

