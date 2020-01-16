Community meal – Thursday, Jan. 16, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Smothered beef, $5.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Jan. 17, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 17, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, cole slaw, American chop suey, and two tables of desserts. $8, $3.

Haddock Supper Buffet – Saturday, Jan. 25, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8, $4; $20, family.

