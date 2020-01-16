Arrests

James L. Brown, 28, of Pierce Street, on Jan. 6 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Bridge Street.

Michelle Irene Ducas, 35, on Jan. 8 on a charge of domestic violence assault, assault, disorderly conduct and fighting.

Otineru T. Ulufale, 44, of Portland, on Jan. 9 on a charge of OUI (alcohol) with one prior, on Warren Avenue.

Jeremy Stephen Glidden, 28, of Buxton, on Jan. 9 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Cross Street.

Brandi Sanborn, 27, of Buxton, on Jan. 9 on a charge of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Cross Street.

Sarah C. Day, 27, of Buxton, on Jan. 10 on a charge of violating condition of release, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating awhile license is suspended or revoked, on Bridgton Road.

Brandon James Gibb, 28, on Jan. 11 on a charge of violating condition of release, criminal mischief, refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force and two warrants.

Markelia S. Allison, 21, on Jan. 12 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Aaron Thiboutot, 27, on Jan. 12 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

Joshua Sesay, 20, of Houston, Texas, on Jan. 6 on a charge of possession of marijuana, on Brackett Street.

Nicole E. Rogers, 24, of Portland, on Jan. 6 on a charge of resident failing to register vehicle after 150 days, on Bridgton Road.

Faith E. Briggs, 35, of Portland, on Jan. 9 on a charge of operating a vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, on Spring Street.

Josniel Castro, 22, of Osaka Street, on Jan. 12 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Stroudwater Street.

