A new poll ranks U.S. Sen. Susan Collins as the least popular senator.
The poll, released Thursday by the Morning Consult, found a 42 percent approval rate for Collins and 52 percent disapproval rate among Maine voters surveyed.
The fourth quarter ranking represents a 10 percent drop in Collins’ net approval rating.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R – KY, ranked as the second least popular senator with 50 percent of Kentucky voters disapproving of his performance.
The rankings are based on a survey given to 494,899 registered voters nationwide between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. Participants could answer whether they strongly approve, somewhat approve, somewhat disapprove, strongly disapprove, or don’t know/ have no opinion on their U.S. senator.
Collins is up for re-election and faces what is expected to be the most expensive campaign of her career. She has recently come under scrutiny for her vote to support Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and has faced pressure from both sides as President Trump’s impeachment trial unfolds.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Maine Sports Hall of Fame announces 2020 inductees
-
Cops & Courts
Portland police charge man with random Old Port assault
-
Nation & World
Pompeo breaks silence on alleged threats to envoy in Ukraine
-
Local & State
Another loaded gun found in a bag at Portland jetport
-
Local & State
Collins ranks as least popular senator in new poll
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.