WINDHAM — This month’s “Speak Out” with Patrick Corey will feature District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck and a discussion about how the District Attorney’s Office works.
The show will be filmed Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Windham Town Hall, 8 School Road.
Watch the show on Channel 1303, on the web or on Facebook.
