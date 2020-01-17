WINDHAM — This month’s “Speak Out” with Patrick Corey will feature District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck and a discussion about how the District Attorney’s Office works.

The show will be filmed Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Windham Town Hall, 8 School Road.

Watch the show on Channel 1303, on the web or on Facebook.

