SCARBOROUGH — The residents of Enclave Scarborough Senior Living recently visited Borough Barbershop of Scarborough.

“What a treat for these now dapper men living at the Enclave,” according to an Enclave press release. “They have worked all their lives, raised their children, provided for their families, and some even enlisted in the military. Whatever their story, they deserved a bit of pampering.”

Among the residents that took a trip to the barbershop were: John Lennon, David Whitten, Paul Cridler, Paul Boucher, Mario Fontana, Jim Whittemore, and Gerry Lamontagne.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous