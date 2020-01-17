AMHERST, Mass. — Maddie Hasson had 27 points, 11 rebounds and four steals as the Bowdoin women’s basketball team cruised to a 74-52 win over Williams on Friday.

Samantha Roy added eight points for the Polar Bears, who improve to 16-0, 3-0 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. Moria Train had nine points and four assists, while Ali Meade chipped in 13 points off the bench.

Maggie Meehan, Maddy Mandyck and Emily Chang all scored eight points for the Ephs. Morgan Dauk and Gabby Martin each added six points and four rebounds off the bench.

AMHERST 43, BATES 37: Madeline Eck scored 19 points as the Mammoths (16-1, 4-0 NESCAC) pulled away to beat the Bobcats (9-7, 1-2) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Amherst outscored Bates 24-12 over the second and third quarter.

Ariana Dalia had 16 points and Meghan Graff added 10 for Bates.

COLBY 62, MIDDLEBURY 48: The Mules (5-9, 1-2 NESCAC) opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to break open a one-point game on their way to a win over the Panthers (12-4, 1-2) in Waterville.

Alisha Aube scored 24 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, for Colby. Ainsley Burns added 19 for the Mules.

Betsy Knox had 14 points for Middlebury.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 89, MIDDLEBURY 82: Noath Tyson hit a 3-pointer with 5:08 to play to give the Mules (14-0, 3-0 NESCAC) the lead and they went 7 of 9 from the foul line to end the game and beat the Panthers (15-2, 1-2) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Alex Dorion scored 23 points for Colby, while Sam Jefferson added 22. Matt Hanna had 17 points and Tyson finished with 11.

Jack Farrell had 20 points for Middlebury, while Matt Folger had seven points and 12 rebounds.

AMHERST 85, BATES 71: Michael Schretter, Garrett Day and Fru Che scored 16 points apiece as the Mammoths (11-4, 2-1 NESCAC) used a 52-40 second half to pull away from the Bobcats (8-5, 1-1) at Lewiston.

Jeff Spellman scored 22 points for Bates. Omar Sarr had 11 points and Tom Coyne added 10. Spellman and Sarr each had seven rebounds.

WILLIAMS 81, BOWDOIN 62: The Ephs (8-7,2-1 NESCAC) closed the first half on a 13-2 run and cruised by the Polar Bears (5-9, 1-2) at Williamstown, Connecticut.

Spencer Spivy had 18 points, while Matt Karpowicz added 17 and Mickey Babek 13 for Williams. Alex Stoddard added 12.

David Reynolds scored 25 points and went 7 for 12 from behind the 3-point line for Bowdoin.

MEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, NORWICH 2: Braedyn Aubin scored a power-play goal with 40 seconds left in regulation, lifting Norwich (13-2-2, 8-1-1 NEHC) into a tie with the Huskies (4-9-3, 3-5-2) during New England Hockey Conference play in Gorham.

Maverick Lynes and Michael Green each scored to give USM a 2-0 lead entering the third period, but Gabriel Chicoine brought the Cadets within 2-1 nine minutes into the period.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BECKER 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 3: Shelby Reaugh scored two goals and Cassidhe Wozniak had a goal and an assist as the Hawks (6-8) rallied to beat the Huskies (5-9-2) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Katie Puumala also scored for Becker. Cameron Payne had two assists. Madelyn Morgan made 41 saves.

Julianne Nelson, Rylie Binette and Katie Nolan all scored for USM. Whitney Padgett made 23 saves.

COLBY 4, ST. ANSLEM 3 (OT): Anna Cosentino scored the winning goal in overtime as the Mules (9-1-2, 5-0-1 NESCAC) beat the Hawks (12-8-1, 10-4-1) in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Tess Dupre added a goal and two assist for Colby. Tay Munson and McKinley Karpa also scored.

Jayden Young scored two first period goals for St. Anslem. Kelly Golini scored on a power-play in the second frame. Goaltender Michaela Kane made 32 saves.

CONN. COLLEGE 3, BOWDOIN 1: Melissa Alexander scored at 12:40 of the third period to push the Camels (9-5, 3-4 NESCAC) past the Polar Bears (5-6-2, 3-4) in Brunswick.

Kylie Wilkes added a power-play goal later in the third and Sammi Estes scored in the first period for Connecticut College.

Rachel Potoker scored for Bowdoin.

MAINE 1, MERRIMACK 1: Celine Tedenby scored in the second period to tie it and the Black Bears (9-10-5, 5-8-4 Women’s Hockey East) skated to a tie with the Warriors (4-17-3, 1-13-3) in Orono.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored in the first period for Merrimack.

Carly Jackson had 29 saves for Maine, while Lea-Kristine Demers had 35 saves for Merrimack.

ENDICOTT 2, UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Madison Huber and Jade Meier each scored as the Gulls (13-2, 7-0 CHC) beat the Nor’easters (9-3-1, 5-1-1) in Biddeford.

Kenady Nevicosi scored for UNE.

