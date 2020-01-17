BRIDGTON — Loon Echo Land Trust has received a $50,000 grant from the Recreational Trails Program to construct a new trail and parking area at Peabody-Fitch Woods, its newest preserve.

The trust purchased the 252 acres of forestland surrounding Bridgton Historical Society’s Narramissic Farm in August 2019.

The grant will be used to build an accessible trail that will provide glimpses into the farm’s agricultural past and vistas of westerly mountains. Informational signs along the trail will provide insight into the Peabody and Fitch families’ pioneering efforts.

LELT has received additional funding for the trail project from individual donors as well as the Maine Land Trust Network’s L.L. Bean grant program. In total, the trust has raised $70,000 to break ground on the new trail in 2020.

“We received incredible support from the community for this conservation project,” said LELT Executive Director Matt Markot. “The support we are seeing now for trail development speaks to the preserve’s potential to benefit our community in many ways.”

