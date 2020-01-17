AUGUSTA — People with serious mental health conditions are languishing for weeks and even months in county jails because the state doesn’t have enough space to house and treat them in secure medical or mental health facilities, lawmakers were told Friday.

It’s a long-standing problem for law enforcement, hospitals and the court system, and it’s again before the Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, which heard graphic testimony on the issue.

Defense attorney Sarah Branch, who works with indigent clients in Cumberland and Sagadahoc counties, said a proposal before the committee that would create so-called “assessment centers” in a pilot project in Cumberland County, which could allow a person in mental health crisis to voluntarily be evaluated and cared for in a secure setting, are a “lovely” concept. But Branch said her clients often are not competent enough to consent to any treatment.

Branch offered the committee her perspective “from the trenches in the mud looking up,” describing clients who were kept naked in jail cells, on suicide watch. Branch said people with profound mental health issues often end up in jail because, in Maine, there is no other safe place for them.

Retired Maine Superior Court Justice Nancy Mills addressed the committee about her work with defendants with serious mental health issues and the development of what has been dubbed the languishing committee in Cumberland County. The panel was formed after county jail staff saw how people in mental health crisis were becoming trapped in the criminal justice system.

Mills managed to create an expedited court docketing system that tries to get people with serious mental health issues out of jail and into appropriate treatments.

“The docket handles criminal defendants who are mentally ill, who may not be competent to stand trial, who may not be criminally responsible for their alleged crimes and who require mental health services, treatment and medicine— and they do not require incarceration,” Mills said.

Maine has faced crisis after crisis in providing enough bed space for those with forensic mental health problems as far back as 2013, including the federal decertification and the loss of federal funding for the Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta — the largest of the state’s two secure mental health hospitals.

Although federal funding for Riverview has since been restored, the 92-bed facility has ongoing waiting lists for patients who are either deemed not criminally responsible for their crimes or who are awaiting a forensic evaluation to determine if they are mentally competent to stand trial.

How many more beds the state needs and how they should be paid for are lingering questions for the Legislature and the committee. Recent moves by the lawmakers include approval last year for 45 more beds and the staff needed to manage those patients, but putting them in place could take as long as five years, officials have said.

Rep. Charlotte Warren, D-Hallowell, the committee’s House chair, said there is little doubt the state has a pressing need and limited capacity. She and other lawmakers were receptive to a bill by Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, that would move forward with an assessment center for those in mental health crisis in Cumberland County.

Talbot-Ross said the center would save money for state and county government by reducing costs for the criminal justice system.

She said the pilot project in Cumberland County, where demand is high because of the population, could be used to develop best practices for similar facilities in other parts of Maine. Her bill calls for the development of two centers – one in Portland and one in Bangor.

The Maine Hospital Association also offered testimony in support of Talbot Ross’s bill Friday.

Rep. Richard Pickett, R-Dixfield, a former police chief and Maine State Police detective, said police are often faced with only two equally difficult options — taking somebody to the nearest emergency room or taking them to jail to keep them safe when they are really facing a mental health crisis.

He urged the committee to pressure other lawmakers to prioritize funding for mental health services in the state budget.

“It’s going to cost many dollars to correct these things,” Pickett said. “And I want these things to succeed, I want these people to be helped, I want law enforcement to be helped in dealing with them but I want these people and their families to be treated humanely and all the things we talked about today.”

The committee will again take up the issue during a work session at the State House on Wednesday.

