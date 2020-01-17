Five men and four women, representing a wide variety of activities, were announced Friday as the 2020 inductees to the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremonies are scheduled for Sept. 20 at Portland’s Merrill Auditorium.

The inductees are, in alphabetical order:

• Amy (Corbett) Bernatchez, a three-sport star at Messalonskee High in Oakland, became regional All-American field hockey player at the University of Maine and member of the 1990 U.S. National Team. She went on to coach at Messalonskee and Cony, winning three state championships, and co-founded the Maine Majestix Field Hockey Club.

• Cathy (Narsiff) Caron of Biddeford was a starting ice hockey goalie at both Biddeford High and Berwick Academy before starring at the University of New Hampshire. She was a CMM Player of the Year in ice hockey and a three-time All-America goalie in lacrosse. She was a member of the 1989 USA World Cup lacrosse team.

• Tony Fournier is a national karate champion who owns Fournier’s Leadership Karate in Westbrook. Winning his first national title in 1980, Fournier was on the U.S. National team for seven years. He also earned silver medals at national and European championships.

• Merle Hallett is a champion sailor who won his class in several prestigious events including the Block Island Race and the Monhegan Island Race, which he competed in more than 30 times. He founded the Maine Ocean Racing Association.

• Lisa Kuronya Coombs won a world championship and five national Golden Gloves amateur boxing titles. In 2007 she and Portland Boxing Club filed a discrimination suit against USA Boxing, that led to the organization agreeing to provide equal expenses and accommodations to women boxers at national events.

• Marty Milligan of Rumford was the second Fitzpatrick Trophy winner in 1972, the MVP of the Western Maine basketball tournament and a top-10 student who went on to be a three-year starter at defensive end for Dartmouth College. Milligan is president of Global Sports Connection, which assists international student-athletes seeking to attend college in the U.S.

• Don Richards led Cape Elizabeth High’s swimming teams to a 727-86-3 dual meet record, 20 Southwestern Championships and 11 state titles in 30 seasons as the Capers’ coach. In 1991, the Cape Elizabeth swimming pool was renamed the Donald L. Richards Community Pool.

• Carroll Ware, a Master Maine Guide, is perhaps Maine’s preeminent fly fisherman, setting 52 world fishing records, according to the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame. He and his wife Lila, also a Master Guide, run several Maine Guide Training Schools each year.

• Lindsay Whipple Kallas won three state singles titles at Falmouth High and led the school to its first state tennis title in 1983. She earned All-America honors as Bowdoin College’s No. 1 player, then transferred to William & Mary where she played No. 1 singles and won two Colonial Athletic Association titles.

