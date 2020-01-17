Welcome to the world

Beatles benefit at Bowdoin nets $2K for TEAN and Tedford

An all-ages benefit concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album raised close to $2,000 for The Emergency Action Network and Tedford Housing at Bowdoin College last month. The Brunswick community filled Bowdoin’s 275-seat Studzinski Hall for the event, which was headlined by Bowdoin College music professor Vin Shende. The concert was supported by other Bowdoin College faculty, staff, student and community musicians rounding out the band. The proceeds were split between the two Brunswick nonprofits that work to serve the homeless and low-income housing insecure during the holiday season and throughout the year.

CHANS Home Health & Hospice re-accredited

CHANS Home Health & Hospice has received re-accreditation by The Joint Commission. CHANS first received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval in 2011 and is the only Brunswick-based home care agency to do so.

CHANS Home Health & Hospice underwent a rigorous, unannounced review in October 2019, when a team scrutinized the facility on its compliance with home health standards, including emergency management, infection prevention and control, patient-centered care planning, and leadership.

The Joint Commission’s standards were developed through consultation with healthcare experts and providers, as well as patients and measurement experts. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus and help healthcare organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

“Receiving this accreditation from The Joint Commission once again highlights our dedication to providing consistent, excellent care that meets the highest medical standards,” said Randee Reynolds, vice president of Community Health for Mid Coast-Parkview Health. “We are grateful to be re-accredited, and we remain committed to caring for the health of our community, including those who require care at home.”

Maine Justice Foundation board members announced

The Board of the Maine Justice Foundation, a nonprofit based in Hallowell, recently announced its newly elected board members and officers.

Susan A. Faunce is a Bowdoin College grad and earned her law degree from the University of Maine School of Law. She works at Berman & Simmons in Portland, with an expertise in personal injury and medical negligence.

Retired Justice Warren M. Silver set up his law practice in Bangor in 1977. He has served on the Board of Governors of the Maine Trial Lawyers Association and was sworn in as an associate justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in 2005.

Maine State Bar Association President-Elect Kelly W. McDonald practices law at Murray, Plumb and Murray in Portland and joins the MJF Board as one of three ex-officio representatives of the MSBA.

Kenneth W. Lehman is a shareholder in Bernstein Shur’s Litigation Group and chairs the firm’s Health Care Group. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America since 2001. He is a former Maine assistant attorney general.

